Halloween SpookTacular

Event calendar brought to you by
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT
06901
Website:
Click to Visit
Spooks, specters, and scaredy-cats contort and cavort through a high-flying circus of scare. Vampires soar, skeletons stagger, and acrobatic cats romp through a humorously haunted bazaar of the bizarre. Audience members will indulge their inner eerie in spooktacular, family-friendly, bone-chilling delight. The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.
Friday, 29 October, 2021
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Contact:
The Palace Theatre
Phone: 203-325-4466
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Wednesday, 08 September, 2021
Namaste Nature - Experience Mindfulness Among Nature's Beauty 09:45 AM Thursday, 09 September, 2021
2021 SilverSource Charity Golf Outing 10:30 AM Saturday, 11 September, 2021
10th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2021 11:00 AM
Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll 08:00 PM Sunday, 12 September, 2021
10th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2021 11:00 AM Friday, 17 September, 2021
Eli Young Band 08:00 PM Saturday, 18 September, 2021
Rend Collective 08:00 PM Sunday, 19 September, 2021
Darien Road Race 09:00 AM Monday, 20 September, 2021
Curtain Call's Fall 2021 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
Curtain Call's Fall 2021 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
Sunday, 19 September, 2021
Darien Road Race 09:00 AM Sunday, 26 September, 2021
US Day 2021 Featuring the MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run - Classic/Virtual 09:00 AM Friday, 24 September, 2021
Curtain Call's Fall 2021 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
Curtain Call's Fall 2021 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
Curtain Call's Fall 2021 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Thursday, 23 September, 2021
Curtain Call's Fall 2021 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Monday, 20 September, 2021
Curtain Call's Fall 2021 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Saturday, 25 September, 2021
Curtain Call's Fall 2021 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day Sunday, 26 September, 2021
Curtain Call's Fall 2021 Dramatic Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
9th Annual Miles for a Mission Race to Benefit Person to Person 09:00 AM
Wednesday, 08 September, 2021
Namaste Nature - Experience Mindfulness Among Nature's Beauty 09:45 AM Saturday, 11 September, 2021
Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll 08:00 PM Friday, 17 September, 2021
Eli Young Band 08:00 PM Saturday, 18 September, 2021
Rend Collective 08:00 PM Friday, 24 September, 2021
1964 The Tribute 08:00 PM Friday, 01 October, 2021
Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute 08:00 PM Saturday, 02 October, 2021
An Evening with Captain Lee and Friends 08:00 PM Tuesday, 05 October, 2021
Chicago: Live in Concert 08:00 PM Friday, 08 October, 2021
Stayin' Alive 08:00 PM Saturday, 09 October, 2021
Anthony Rodia 08:00 PM