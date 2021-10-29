Event calendar brought to you by

Halloween SpookTacular

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Spooks, specters, and scaredy-cats contort and cavort through a high-flying circus of scare. Vampires soar, skeletons stagger, and acrobatic cats romp through a humorously haunted bazaar of the bizarre. Audience members will indulge their inner eerie in spooktacular, family-friendly, bone-chilling delight.

The theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Tickets for all performances may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.

Friday, 29 October, 2021

The Palace Theatre

Phone: 203-325-4466
$20.00 - $40.00

