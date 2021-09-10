The Meerkat Meetup at The SoNo Collection

The SoNo Collection has partnered with the artist collective, Cracking Art, to present an awe-inspiring exhibition filled with vibrant-colored meerkat sculptures made of recyclable plastic, inspiring a community-wide conversation about caring for our environment and each other.

Featuring 30 colorful meerkats standing nearly four feet tall, The Meerkat Meetup is perfect for fun photos with the family and social media posts. The Meerkat Meetup will visit 10 properties and nine states over the course of five months, beginning at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. Join in the fun on Level 2 in The People’s United Magnificent Room at The SoNo Collection.