Peppa’s US Adventures Tour
DATE: Sat, Sep 18 – Sun, Sep 19, 11 AM – 5 PM
Long-running children's series following the adventures, mishaps and friendships of Peppa Pig and her brother George makes its way to Norwalk, CT. Peppa Pig and George Pig LOVE traveling and are having such fun on their very first trip to America (hopping in every muddy puddle they can find). Join them on their next stop at The SoNo Collection for lively performances, coloring stations, photo ops, music, and much more!
To reserve a seat near the stage, RSVP for your FREE ticket! Enjoy the show at Bloomingdale's Court on Shopping Level 1.
Show Schedule:
11AM–11:15AM
11:45AM–12PM
12:30PM–12:45PM
1:15PM–1:30PM
2:15PM–2:30PM
3PM–3:15PM
3:45PM–4PM
4:30PM–4:45PM
Sunday, 19 September, 2021
Contact:The SoNo Collection
Cost:0
