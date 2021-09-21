9th Annual MarcUS for Change 5K Virtual Walk & Run
It’s been nine years since the McInerney family partnered with the Stamford Public Education Foundation for the first annual 5K run/walk inspired by the life and memory of Marcus Dixon McInerney, a Stamford High School graduate.
The world is a different place and our community dynamics have changed, but we all still need to support each other. This year, the 9th Annual MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run will be offered in the form of a virtual walk/run with a team and a course of your choice.
How it works:
Gather a team and assign a Team Leader to participate in our 5K walk/run on your own time. Have fun and spend time with your friends, family or colleagues while supporting a great cause. Run a pre-charted course throughout the City of Stamford (or create your own). Registration is FREE.
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
Other Dates For This Event:
- Saturday, 11 September, 2021
- Sunday, 12 September, 2021
- Monday, 13 September, 2021
- Tuesday, 14 September, 2021
- Wednesday, 15 September, 2021
Contact:Rachel Alonso-Mendoza
Phone: 2039657733
Website: Click to Visit
