9th Annual MarcUS for Change 5K Virtual Walk & Run

It’s been nine years since the McInerney family partnered with the Stamford Public Education Foundation for the first annual 5K run/walk inspired by the life and memory of Marcus Dixon McInerney, a Stamford High School graduate.

The world is a different place and our community dynamics have changed, but we all still need to support each other.  This year, the 9th Annual MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run will be offered in the form of a virtual walk/run with a team and a course of your choice.

 

How it works:

Gather a team and assign a Team Leader to participate in our 5K walk/run on your own time.  Have fun and spend time with your friends, family or colleagues while supporting a great cause.  Run a pre-charted course throughout the City of Stamford (or create your own).  Registration is FREE.

 

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021

Contact:

Rachel Alonso-Mendoza

Phone: 2039657733
Website: Click to Visit

