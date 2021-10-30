Event calendar brought to you by

10th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk on October 30, 2021

Milford Lisman Landing Marina

37 Helwig St
 Milford, CT 06460

The 10th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021 beginning at Lisman Landing (37 Helwig St. in Milford) at 9:00 am. Run or walk a 3.2-mile scenic route through Milford. Costumes are encouraged for people and pets!

Fee is $29 for the first 150 registrants, $32 thereafter. For participants 18 and younger, the registration fee is $22. Register by October 15, 2021, to receive an event t-shirt. Sign up or learn more at milfordtrickortrot.com.

The event is organized and sponsored by the law firm of Harlow, Adams, and Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021

Contact:

Jocelyn Murray

Phone: 2033779980

Categories:

