10th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk on October 30, 2021

The 10th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021 beginning at Lisman Landing (37 Helwig St. in Milford) at 9:00 am. Run or walk a 3.2-mile scenic route through Milford. Costumes are encouraged for people and pets!

Fee is $29 for the first 150 registrants, $32 thereafter. For participants 18 and younger, the registration fee is $22. Register by October 15, 2021, to receive an event t-shirt. Sign up or learn more at milfordtrickortrot.com.

The event is organized and sponsored by the law firm of Harlow, Adams, and Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union.