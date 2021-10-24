Grammy nominated, Jadakiss, a long time rapper from Yonkers, New York began his career in the early 1990s. As one of the leading members of the Hip Hop group, The Lox, Jada; as he is famously known by his millions of fans, earned success early in his career. Debuting his solo album, Kiss Tha Game Goodbye which was released in 2001. He has since released several solo albums, with his most recent in 2020 titled, Ignatius. Jada has collaborated with numerous artists throughout his career, such as: Mariah Carey, Diddy, Anthony Hamilton, Future, French Montana, Mary J. Blidge, Fabolous, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams and Swizz Beatz are among that lists.



In addition to numerous philanthropy work within his hometown, more recently, Jada participated in "Verzuz " during the Global Pandemic. Verzuz, an American webcast series created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, is a virtual musical battle.



The series invites two musicians, predominantly R&B and Hip Hop, to highlight their discographies in two 10-song rounds during a three-hour session. Since its formation, Jada has participated twice leaving both battles victorious! Jada continues to be a strong force in the music industry leaving his fans wanting more!

