Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT
06901
Website:
Click to Visit
'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put-down. From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes to Rose's tales from St. Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series
Friday, 19 November, 2021
08:00 PM
Contact:
Box Office
Website:
Click to Visit
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
