That Golden Girls Show!

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets!

Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put-down.

From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes to Rose's tales from St. Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life.

Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series

Friday, 19 November, 2021

Box Office

$25.00 - $45.00

