The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran

The Pumpkin Patch is an annual mission activity at St. John’s Lutheran Church. During the month October, hundreds of pumpkins are sold. All the proceeds are given away. A Navajo tribe receives a portion for providing the pumpkins; all other proceeds are given to local charities. This mission activity is “pumpkins with a purpose!”

We ask that anyone visiting the patch that is not vaccinated to please wear a mask.

The pumpkins arrive on October 2. We will be open weekend throughout October. Check our website for our dates and hours the pumpkin patch will be open.