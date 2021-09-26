The Annual Dazzling Dahlias Show

The Greenwich Dahlia Society, is part of the Greenwich Botanical Center, welcomes you to its 13th Annual Dazzling Dahlias Show in the beautiful Montgomery Pinetum Park. We look forward to greeting old friends and new exhibitors as they bring their beautiful blooms to compete for trophies and awards. We welcome all visitors and know that they will marvel at the wonderful forms, colors and abundance of blooms, which will all be for sale when the Show closes on Sunday afternoon. The Show is open to all exhibitors who can bring named homegrown blooms. If you are new to exhibiting and need help, our members will be glad to assist you.

Saturday, 9/26:

Public Viewing: 10am - 3pm

Sale of Flowers: 3pm

Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/dahlia-show-2021/

Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org

Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242