EVENT LINK: https://norwalk-conservatory.ticketleap.com/the-haunting-of-water-street/

DATE: October 21-31, 2021, Thursday & Sunday 7-10 PM, Friday & Saturday 7-11:30 PM

PRICE: $20 pp

The Norwalk Conservatory is thrilled to announce its first ever Norwalk Fright Nights, interactive events created in the spirit of Halloween. Produced by Broadway artists and crew members, these live performance art events will scare, entertain, and creep out even the bravest of adults, putting everyone in the Halloween spirit! The Haunting of Water Street is an outdoor walk-thru haunted house designed as a maze with chilling surprises around every corner. In true scary movie fashion, The Haunting of Water Street is filled with shocking and gruesome scenes of terror and is suggested to be experienced in groups. *Not suitable for children under the age of 11.





