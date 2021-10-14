Event calendar brought to you by

TWILIGHT IN THE GARDEN (Honoring Kim & John Conte)

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Join us Thursday, October 14 as we honor Kim & John Conte for all their support and contributions to GBC. Enjoy delicious drinks and hors d’oeuvres while helping to support our ongoing efforts to connect the community to nature.

Proof of full COVID vaccination will be required for entry.

Questions about sponsorships, tickets, underwriting opportunities or other aspects of the event. Contact JoyP@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org or (203) 869-9242.

All funds raised support Greenwich Botanical Center’s mission in offering unique classes, lectures, workshops, nature-based enrichment programs and field trips. And providing leading edge information as well as basic practices for both the dedicated horticulturist and the home and garden enthusiast.

Event Date: October 14, 2021
Event Time:  6:30PM - 9:30PM

Registration must be received by October 10, 2021.


Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/twilight-in-the-garden/

Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org

Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242

Thursday, 14 October, 2021

Contact:

Lisa Carmona

Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$125.00-$500.00

