TWILIGHT IN THE GARDEN (Honoring Kim & John Conte)
Join us Thursday, October 14 as we honor Kim & John Conte for all their support and contributions to GBC. Enjoy delicious drinks and hors d’oeuvres while helping to support our ongoing efforts to connect the community to nature.
Proof of full COVID vaccination will be required for entry.
Questions about sponsorships, tickets, underwriting opportunities or other aspects of the event. Contact JoyP@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org or (203) 869-9242.
All funds raised support Greenwich Botanical Center’s mission in offering unique classes, lectures, workshops, nature-based enrichment programs and field trips. And providing leading edge information as well as basic practices for both the dedicated horticulturist and the home and garden enthusiast.
Event Date: October 14, 2021
Event Time: 6:30PM - 9:30PM
Registration must be received by October 10, 2021.
Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/twilight-in-the-garden/
Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org
Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242
Thursday, 14 October, 2021
Contact:Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$125.00-$500.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...