Cocktails & Comedy Fundraiser to Benefit The Undies Project

The 6th annual Cocktails & Comedy will take place virtually on Thursday, November 4th. At 7:30pm, from the comfort of your own home, Laugh for a Cause with comics Kelly MacFarland and Buddy Fitzpatrick.

There will be a fabulous online silent auction with something for everyone and a live giving opportunity during the event.

Aux Délices have put together some delicious meals, available for purchase to enjoy on the evening. They are generously donating 40% of proceeds to The Undies Project.

The money raised will be used to help The Undies Project continue to fulfill their mission to provide new underwear to men, women and children in need to improve their lives.

The Undies Project is a unique nonprofit organization that supports more than 27 organizations that serve those who are homeless, living in shelters or who are on a low income. For many, underwear is a necessity, not a luxury. Since the formation of The Undies Project the organization has distributed over 340,200 undergarments.

Tickets are only $45 per household! Tickets and meals are now on sale at https://undiesproject21.givesmart.com

For more information visit: www.theundiesproject.org or contact The Undies Project at Info@theundiesproject.org

Event sponsored by: The Greenwich Sentinel; An Anonymous Angel; Aux Délices; Little Pub and Shoreline Video Productions.