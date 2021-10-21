Pacific House 20th Anniversary Celebration

Pacific House, a leader in ending homelessness in Fairfield County, is proud to announce their largest fundraiser of the year, the Pacific House 20th Annual Celebration. On Thursday, October 21st the region’s most socially-minded residents and community leaders will gather together in-person and online to celebrate the work that Pacific House does to transform lives and make a difference in our area.

The event promises to be an unforgettable evening, including a festive ‘live from the red carpet’ experience, followed by a dynamic program. Pacific House will share their extraordinary efforts throughout the pandemic to quickly house homeless individuals and divert others from descending into homelessness.

A variety of exciting silent auction items will be available for bidding, and a live paddle raise will allow participants the opportunity to name the affordable supportive housing units the organization has developed as a leader in the field.

Pacific House will recognize their 2021 Community Partnership Honorees for their overwhelming assistance during the year. They are: Sam Cingari, The Cingari Family, Grade A – ShopRite; Community Health Center, Inc.; First Congregational Church of Greenwich; New Covenant Center / Catholic Charities of Fairfield County; and Robert Morris, Founder and Managing Partner, Olympus Partners.

“Please join us as we celebrate the work that could not have been done without our partners, donors, volunteers and community leaders who stepped up during this challenging year. Funds raised will help those who have nowhere else to turn,” said Rafael Pagan, Jr., Executive Director of Pacific House.

The inspiring evening begins at 6 pm with a pre-award celebration, and the official program begins at 7 pm. Both will stream live on https://www.pacifichouse.org/ and a variety of high-profile sponsorship opportunities are still available, please contact Jennifer Broadbin at jbroadbin@pacifichouse.org for details.

Pacific House would like to thank its generous sponsors, including Title Sponsor: The Vranos Family Foundation, Platinum Sponsors: Alice Melly, Chris and Lauren Tate, and the Rogers Family Foundation, Gold Sponsors: Bob Phillips, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, First County Bank, Justin and Marie Maccarone, Bob and Jinny Rimmer, Rob & Holly Lockhart, Stamford Health, and Webster Bank, N.A., Silver Sponsors: Community Health Center, Inc., Eileen and Tom Hynes, Finn Family Foundation, and Sarita and Gregory Hanley.