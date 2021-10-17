Event calendar brought to you by

16th Annual Walk/Run for Abilis

Greenwich Point Park

Tods Driftway
 Greenwich, CT 06870

It's time for Walk/Run for Abilis! In its 16th year, Walk/Run for Abilis will be held Sunday, October 17, at Greenwich Point Park. Fun for the whole family, the event includes a 5K run, Bubble Bus, warm-up with renowned fitness guru Billy Blanks Jr., a beautiful walk around Greenwich Point Park, prizes, music & more! This great event is Abilis' annual "friendraiser" and helps raise crucial funds for Abilis programs and services throughout Fairfield County for individuals with special needs and their families. Registration for the 5K run is $40 for adults and $20 for runners ages 11-17. The Walk is free. Register at abilis.us/walkrun.

Sunday, 17 October, 2021

Contact:

Donna Krausman

Phone: 203-531-1880
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Free to walk; 5K Run $40 for adults & $20 11-1

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.