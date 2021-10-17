16th Annual Walk/Run for Abilis

It's time for Walk/Run for Abilis! In its 16th year, Walk/Run for Abilis will be held Sunday, October 17, at Greenwich Point Park. Fun for the whole family, the event includes a 5K run, Bubble Bus, warm-up with renowned fitness guru Billy Blanks Jr., a beautiful walk around Greenwich Point Park, prizes, music & more! This great event is Abilis' annual "friendraiser" and helps raise crucial funds for Abilis programs and services throughout Fairfield County for individuals with special needs and their families. Registration for the 5K run is $40 for adults and $20 for runners ages 11-17. The Walk is free. Register at abilis.us/walkrun.