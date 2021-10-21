Event calendar brought to you by

Winterizing for Wildlife: Deer Resistant Tips from Neighbor Andy Chapin

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Deer Resistant Learning Series launches with GBC Neighbor Andy Chapin who will share tips from his life as a Greenwich Land Steward using native plants for their beneficial qualities but also selective plants and placements to minimize deer browsing. Hear about trial and error stories that can benefit all of us and learn how to winterize for wildlife.

  • Event Location: VIRTUAL EVENT

Thursday, 21 October, 2021

Contact:

Lisa Carmona

Phone: (203) 869-9242
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.