Winterizing for Wildlife: Deer Resistant Tips from Neighbor Andy Chapin
Deer Resistant Learning Series launches with GBC Neighbor Andy Chapin who will share tips from his life as a Greenwich Land Steward using native plants for their beneficial qualities but also selective plants and placements to minimize deer browsing. Hear about trial and error stories that can benefit all of us and learn how to winterize for wildlife.
Event Location: VIRTUAL EVENT
Thursday, 21 October, 2021
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Contact:
Lisa Carmona
Phone: (203) 869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
