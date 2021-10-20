Prismatica Kaleidoscope Experience at The SoNo Collection

October 20 – November 17, 2021, Mall Hours, 10AM – 8PM

100 N Water St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, is thrilled to bring the Prismatica experience to Norwalk, CT. This truly breathtaking art installation is transforming the SoNo Garden Rooftop into a giant illuminated kaleidoscope, offering a stunning backdrop for photos and a unique activity to enjoy in the crisp fall air with the whole family. The vibrant light installation is comprised of a series of pivoting 2-meter-tall prisms mounted on bases containing projectors. The prisms are made of panels laminated with a dichronic film that transmits and reflects every color in the visible spectrum, varying with the position of the light source and the observer. During the day, the prisms reflect natural light. After dark, they are illuminated from within, creating a more pronounced directional effect. As visitors wander among and manipulate the prisms, they will enjoy an infinite interplay of lights and colorful reflections. Prismatica was first presented as part of the 5th edition of Luminothérapie, in 2014-2015, at the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles in Montreal.

THE CREATORS - A work by RAW Design. With Dix au Carré at the Sound design, ATOMIC3 and Jean-François Piché at the Lighting design and ATOMIC3 and Louis Héon at the Production and technical direction.

WORKS CREDITS - Conception and execution: RAW Design in collaboration with ATOMIC3 and PRODUCTION: Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, Montreal, Canada FREE EVENT