PRICE: $15pp

The Norwalk Conservatory is thrilled to offer families an immersive event created in the spirit of Halloween. Families with young children can look forward to a Not-So-Scary Halloween Scavenger Hunt, an interactive adventure filled with goofy creatures, bewitching tricks, and a few challenging tasks. Children are invited to come in their Halloween costume (or not) and enjoy this fun escapade. The SoNo Collection’s Marketplace for fast casual dining and great shopping add up to a fun filled day for the whole family. Produced by Broadway artists and crew members, this Not-So-Scary Halloween Scavenger Hunt will amuse, challenge, and delight young children, putting everyone in the Halloween spirit!

Saturday/Sunday - October 16-31, 12-4 PM





