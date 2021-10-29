Event calendar brought to you by

Not-So-Scary Halloween Scavenger Hunt

The SoNo Collection

100 N Water St.
 Norwalk, CT 06854
USA

PRICE: $15pp

The Norwalk Conservatory is thrilled to offer families an immersive event created in the spirit of Halloween. Families with young children can look forward to a Not-So-Scary Halloween Scavenger Hunt, an interactive adventure filled with goofy creatures, bewitching tricks, and a few challenging tasks. Children are invited to come in their Halloween costume (or not) and enjoy this fun escapade. The SoNo Collection’s Marketplace for fast casual dining and great shopping add up to a fun filled day for the whole family. Produced by Broadway artists and crew members, this Not-So-Scary Halloween Scavenger Hunt will amuse, challenge, and delight young children, putting everyone in the Halloween spirit!

Saturday/Sunday - October 16-31, 12-4 PM

Friday, 29 October, 2021

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

The SoNo Collection

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.