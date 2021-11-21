'Tis the season for family traditions, friendly celebrations…and waste! Americans produce one million tons of trash more than the rest of the year, between Thanksgiving and New Year…bah humbug! Be a part of the solution as it is easy to make switches from decor and wrapping to gifts and cooking...do not let waste dim your holiday happiness! Join us for tips on creating a merry, bright, and waste-free holiday season.

This is a virtual lecture that is interactive with expert speakers who are glad to offer ideas and answer questions.

Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/merry-bright-and-waste-free-holidays/ Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242 Price: $10





