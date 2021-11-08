Amaryllis and paperwhites are classic holiday flowers that can brighten up your home during the dark days of winter. Great for hostess and teachers gifts for the holiday. Bring your own container or purchase one of ours. Please specify Amaryllis or Paperwhites when registering, 10 spaces per time slot.

Bring your own container or purchase one of ours. Please specify Amaryllis or Paperwhites when registering, 10 spaces per time slot.

*Materials not included in ticket cost*

10AM - 5PM

Price: $10

Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/paperwhites-amaryllis-potting-in-the-greenhouse/

Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org

Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242