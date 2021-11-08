Event calendar brought to you by

Paperwhites & Amaryllis Potting in the Greenhouse

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Amaryllis and paperwhites are classic holiday flowers that can brighten up your home during the dark days of winter. Great for hostess and teachers gifts for the holiday. Bring your own container or purchase one of ours. Please specify Amaryllis or Paperwhites when registering, 10 spaces per time slot.

*Materials not included in ticket cost*

10AM - 5PM

Price: $10

Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/paperwhites-amaryllis-potting-in-the-greenhouse/

Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org

Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242

Monday, 08 November, 2021

Lisa Carmona

Phone: (203) 869-9242
Website: Click to Visit

