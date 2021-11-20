Start your holiday shopping a little early at St. Bridget of Ireland’s Holiday Fair. The annual event, hosted by the Church’s Ladies Guild, will be held on Saturday, November 20, in the Church’s Parish Hall, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue in Stamford, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Fair features dozens of vendors with beautiful, handmade items, along with a raffle and bake sale. The event is free and open to the public, in keeping with COVID protocols for indoor events, masks are required. Proceeds help fund special projects at the Church throughout the year.