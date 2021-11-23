Thanksgiving Floral Arrangement

Join Lilly Armstrong of Mossome Floral Design at the GBC and bring the joy of flowers into your life! You will take home your beautiful creation, as well as new skills learned, and have a lot of fun along the way! Using seasonal flowers, as well as fruits and vegetables, we will create a low, abundant arrangement that will be perfect for your Thanksgiving table or to bring to your favorite hostess.



Registration Deadline: November 9, 2021

Event Time: 10:00AM - 12:00PM

Cost: $140

Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/thangksgiving-floral-arrangement/

Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.orb

Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242