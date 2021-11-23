Thanksgiving Floral Arrangement
Join Lilly Armstrong of Mossome Floral Design at the GBC and bring the joy of flowers into your life! You will take home your beautiful creation, as well as new skills learned, and have a lot of fun along the way! Using seasonal flowers, as well as fruits and vegetables, we will create a low, abundant arrangement that will be perfect for your Thanksgiving table or to bring to your favorite hostess.
Registration Deadline: November 9, 2021
Event Time: 10:00AM - 12:00PM
Cost: $140
Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/thangksgiving-floral-arrangement/
Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.orb
Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021
Contact:Lisa Carmona
Phone: (203) 869-9242
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:140.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.