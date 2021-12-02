Event calendar brought to you by

Holiday Tiding, Trimmings and Toasts Wreath Workshop: Shop, Sip, and Socialize

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Join us at the GBC for some holiday cheer and tap your inner creativity by designing a festive wreath for your home.  If you are short on time, just join us for some holiday cheer and purchase some holiday plants. You won’t want to miss the Festive Fun!

3 sessions: 10:30am -12:30pm; 1:30pm - 3:30pm; 5:30 -7:30pm

If you wish to book a private wreath workshop with your friends, click the indicated link on the event page. 

  • $95.00 (includes a 14" ring/20" overall mixed evergreen wreath)
  • $75.00 (includes a 14" ring/20" overall mixed evergreen wreath)

Price: $95

Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/holiday-tiding-trimmings-and-toasts-shop-sip-and-socialize/

Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org

Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242

Thursday, 02 December, 2021

Contact:

Lisa Carmona

Phone: (203) 869-9242
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

