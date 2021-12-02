Holiday Tiding, Trimmings and Toasts Wreath Workshop: Shop, Sip, and Socialize
Join us at the GBC for some holiday cheer and tap your inner creativity by designing a festive wreath for your home. If you are short on time, just join us for some holiday cheer and purchase some holiday plants. You won’t want to miss the Festive Fun!
3 sessions: 10:30am -12:30pm; 1:30pm - 3:30pm; 5:30 -7:30pm
If you wish to book a private wreath workshop with your friends, click the indicated link on the event page.
- $95.00 (includes a 14" ring/20" overall mixed evergreen wreath)
- $75.00 (includes a 14" ring/20" overall mixed evergreen wreath)
Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/holiday-tiding-trimmings-and-toasts-shop-sip-and-socialize/
Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org
Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242
