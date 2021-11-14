Event calendar brought to you by

Stamford All School Musical 'All Together Now'

Westhill High School

125 Roxbury Road
 Stamford, CT 06902

The 2021 Stamford All-School Musical proudly presents "All Together Now!: a global event celebrating local theatre." After a year where all theaters shut down due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, the Stamford All-School Musical is thrilled to be one of 2400 theater programs across the globe returning to live theater with a bang!  "All Together Now!" is a musical revue featuring songs from Broadway's most popular musicals, performed by area students ages 12 through 12th grade. There will be three performances, November 12 & 13 at 7:30 pm with a matinee show on November 14 at 3:00 pm. All performances take place at Westhill High School, 125 Roxbury Road, Stamford. For tickets and more information, visit www.stamfordallschoolmusical.org

Sunday, 14 November, 2021

nancy freedman

donation

