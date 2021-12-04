Lewis Black: It Gets Better Every Day

Award-winning, stand-up comedian announces 2020 tour, ‘It Gets Better Every Day.’ “When I say, ‘It gets better every day,’ you might be wondering, ‘Is he being facetious?’ Come to the show and find out. Or stay home and wallow in your sadness.”



Black is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor, and author. Receiving critical acclaim, he performs more than 200 nights annually to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.



His live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. He is a passionate performer who is more a pissed-off optimist than a mean-spirited curmudgeon. Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world.