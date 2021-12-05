Event calendar brought to you by
A Magical Cirque Christmas
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT
06901
Website:
Click to Visit
The world’s greatest entertainers unite for a spell-binding and incredible holiday production – A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS! Experience the enchantment of Christmas as Magical Hostess Lucy Darling takes you through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that’s perfect for the entire family.
Sunday, 05 December, 2021
04:00 PM
Contact:
Box Office
Phone: 203254466
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
