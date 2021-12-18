Connecticut Ballet's The Nutcracker

Connecticut Ballet’s holiday blockbuster, The Nutcracker, returns for four performances on Saturday, December 18th at 2:00pm & 6:00pm and Sunday, December 19th at 1:00pm and 5:00pm. Guest stars from American Ballet Theatre & New York City Ballet will alternate in the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Cavalier. The professional company will be joined by 105 local children from a dozen local dance schools and academies. Ticketholders may obtain autographs or take photos with the guest artists in the lobby following each performance. Holiday items from collectible nutcrackers to ornaments, children’s books and souvenir posters are on sale at the Nutcracker Boutique in the theatre lobby. The Nutcracker performance tickets are priced at $75, $60 and $50 plus theatre surcharge. All performances are fully handicapped accessible. Ticket-holders must show proof of vaccination or a negative test result upon entry to the theatre. For further info, visit www.connecticutballet.org.



Student/senior discount day of show only.

Group rates available for parties of 20+. Contact Connecticut Ballet at 203-964-1211.