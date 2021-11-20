Start spreading the news! Stepping Stones Museum for Children is fully reopening to the public with brand new exhibits, renovated spaces, and exciting new programming. After a 20-month hiatus that included virtual learning, “Sunny Days at Stepping Stones” outdoor summer play experiences, and the completion of a major, planned renovation, the award-winning children’s museum will open its doors at 8:00 am on Saturday, November 20 for a Grand Reopening featuring four new exhibits; exciting enhancements to exhibit favorites; engaging, STEAM-infused educational programming; enhanced amenities including an expanded Healthyville® Café and new Gift Shop and so much more!
