S'More FriendsGiving

Stepping Stones Museum for Children

303 West Avenue
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Phone: 203.899.0606
Website: Click to Visit

On November 18 at S'More FriendsGiving, be the first to experience a private, virtual sneak-peek of Stepping Stones Museum for Children’s Worldwide Lights Celebration, newly renovated spaces, and exciting new exhibits that will make the museum's grand reopening on November 20 unforgettable!

Available for purchase is an ooey-gooey S’More-inspired dessert box to enjoy with your family, including four free-admission passes to the museum (a $72 value), tasty pre-assembled S'Mores, sparkling cider, hot cocoa spoons plus S'More-flavored jellybeans, and cotton candy.

Plus, when you register for the virtual tour and make a donation, you will be entered for a chance to win a two-hour private playdate in the museum!

Proceeds from this fundraising event support the museum’s accessibility initiative, Open Arms, and help make it possible for every child to participate in the museum’s learning community.

To learn more and register: https://www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/friendsgiving

 

Thursday, 18 November, 2021

Contact:

Linda McDonald

Phone: 203 899 0606 ext. 264
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Free for the virtual tour. $100 for dessert box

