On November 18 at S'More FriendsGiving, be the first to experience a private, virtual sneak-peek of Stepping Stones Museum for Children’s Worldwide Lights Celebration, newly renovated spaces, and exciting new exhibits that will make the museum's grand reopening on November 20 unforgettable!

Available for purchase is an ooey-gooey S’More-inspired dessert box to enjoy with your family, including four free-admission passes to the museum (a $72 value), tasty pre-assembled S'Mores, sparkling cider, hot cocoa spoons plus S'More-flavored jellybeans, and cotton candy.

Plus, when you register for the virtual tour and make a donation, you will be entered for a chance to win a two-hour private playdate in the museum!

Proceeds from this fundraising event support the museum’s accessibility initiative, Open Arms, and help make it possible for every child to participate in the museum’s learning community.

To learn more and register: https://www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/friendsgiving