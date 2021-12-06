Event calendar brought to you by

GBC & Abilis Boxwood Holiday Topiary Tree

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

The Greenwich Botanical Center and Abilis invite you to their boxwood holiday topiary workshop. Join veteran florist and designer René DeLaurentis to create your own unique holiday décor with the versatile evergreen boxwood tree.

  • Event Location: Abilis Gardens & Gifts; 50 Glenville Street; Greenwich, CT
  • Event Time: 10:00AM - 11:30AM
  • Proof of Vaccination Required
  • Deadline to Register December 1st
  • In addition to boxwood, there will be berries, small pinecones, and dried flowers.

Price: $95

Max Participants: 12

Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/gbc-abilis-boxwood-holiday-topiary-tree/

Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org

Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242

