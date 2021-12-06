Tweet GBC & Abilis Boxwood Holiday Topiary Tree

Greenwich Botanical Center 130 Bible Street

Cos Cob , CT 06807



The Greenwich Botanical Center and Abilis invite you to their boxwood holiday topiary workshop. Join veteran florist and designer René DeLaurentis to create your own unique holiday décor with the versatile evergreen boxwood tree. Event Location: Abilis Gardens & Gifts; 50 Glenville Street; Greenwich, CT

Event Time: 10:00AM - 11:30AM

Proof of Vaccination Required

Deadline to Register December 1st

In addition to boxwood, there will be berries, small pinecones, and dried flowers. Price: $95 Max Participants: 12 Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/gbc-abilis-boxwood-holiday-topiary-tree/ Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242

