GBC & Abilis Boxwood Holiday Topiary Tree
The Greenwich Botanical Center and Abilis invite you to their boxwood holiday topiary workshop. Join veteran florist and designer René DeLaurentis to create your own unique holiday décor with the versatile evergreen boxwood tree.
Event Location: Abilis Gardens & Gifts; 50 Glenville Street; Greenwich, CT
Event Time: 10:00AM - 11:30AM
Proof of Vaccination Required
Deadline to Register December 1st In addition to boxwood, there will be berries, small pinecones, and dried flowers.
Price: $95
Max Participants: 12
Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/gbc-abilis-boxwood-holiday-topiary-tree/
Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org
Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242
