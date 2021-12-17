Tweet GBC & Abilis Holiday Centerpiece Workshop

Abilis 50 Glenville Street

Greenwich , CT 06831

United States

Join veteran florist and designer René DeLaurentis to create your own unique holiday centerpiece utilizing fresh mixed greenery, pinecones, fresh flowers, and ribbon. Event Location: Abilis Gardens & Gifts; 50 Glenville Street; Greenwich, CT Event Time: 10:00AM - 11:30AM Vaccination Proof Required Registration Deadline is December 8th Max Participants: 12 Price: $75 Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcent... Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242

Categories:

