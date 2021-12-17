Event calendar brought to you by

GBC & Abilis Holiday Centerpiece Workshop

Abilis

50 Glenville Street
 Greenwich, CT 06831
United States

Join veteran florist and designer René DeLaurentis to create your own unique holiday centerpiece utilizing fresh mixed greenery, pinecones, fresh flowers, and ribbon.

Event Location: Abilis Gardens & Gifts; 50 Glenville Street; Greenwich, CT

Event Time: 10:00AM - 11:30AM

Vaccination Proof Required

Registration Deadline is December 8th

Max Participants: 12

Price: $75

Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcent...

Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org

Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242

Friday, 17 December, 2021

Contact:

Lisa Carmona

Phone: (203) 869-9242
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.