GBC & Abilis Holiday Centerpiece Workshop
Join veteran florist and designer René DeLaurentis to create your own unique holiday centerpiece utilizing fresh mixed greenery, pinecones, fresh flowers, and ribbon.
Event Location: Abilis Gardens & Gifts; 50 Glenville Street; Greenwich, CT
Event Time: 10:00AM - 11:30AM
Vaccination Proof Required
Registration Deadline is December 8th
Max Participants: 12
Price: $75
Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org
Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242
Friday, 17 December, 2021
