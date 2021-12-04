All is Well
NORWALK COMMUNITY CHORALE PRESENTS “ALL IS WELL”
FREE VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT
On Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, Norwalk Community Chorale will present its 60th Annual Christmas Concert. This virtual choral performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Selections include the jubilant “Issay, Issay!”, classics such as “O Holy Night” and “We Need a Little Christmas”, “Candle in the Window”, and the signature piece “All is Well”, among many other favorites. Artistic Director and Conductor Brian Muller and Pianist Will Duchon will lead the chorale.
For more information on this free online choral concert, visit NCC’s website at www.norwalkcommunitychorale.org
Saturday, 04 December, 2021
Contact:Brian Muller
Phone: 203-451-6742
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:0
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.