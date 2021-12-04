Event calendar brought to you by

NORWALK COMMUNITY CHORALE PRESENTS “ALL IS WELL”

FREE VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT

          On Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, Norwalk Community Chorale will present its 60th Annual Christmas Concert. This virtual choral performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Selections include the jubilant “Issay, Issay!”, classics such as “O Holy Night” and “We Need a Little Christmas”, “Candle in the Window”, and the signature piece “All is Well”, among many other favorites. Artistic Director and Conductor Brian Muller and Pianist Will Duchon will lead the chorale.

For more information on this free online choral concert, visit NCC’s website at www.norwalkcommunitychorale.org

 

 

Saturday, 04 December, 2021

Contact:

Brian Muller

Phone: 203-451-6742
Website: Click to Visit

