Curtain Call's 'July in Christmas' Full-day Theatre Wiorkshops

CURTAIN CALL'S JULY IN CHRISTMAS THEATRE WORKSHOP PROGRAM

Sponsored by Curtain Call’s Summer Youth Theatre:

For more than 30 years, Curtain Call, Inc., Stamford's longest-running and only not for profit, theatre-producing organization has been proud to offer educational programming for kids, teens and adults!

Are your kids and teens psyched for the holidays but worried about what to do while they’re off from school the week after? Well, Curtain Call is proud to bring highlights of its summer youth programming to you during the post-holiday season with our JULY IN CHRISTMAS full-day workshop program, offering creative opportunities for students grades 4 through 12, December 27 through 30, 2021 (with a special day of classes for grade K-5 on December 28)! Sponsored by Curtain Call’s Summer Youth Theatre (which offers creative opportunities both on stage and off for grade 4 through age 21 each summer), these one-day workshop program are designed to offer a fun and creative classroom environment while developing practical skills in theatre artistry:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 27: MUSICAL MONDAY (GRADES 4 TO 12); 9:00AM TO 3:00PM - In age-appropriate groups, students will rotate throughout the day between a team of specialized instructors who've worked professionally in the industry, and build confidence and skills in voice, acting and dance for musical theatre performance and auditions.TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28:

TECHIE TUESDAY (GRADES 6 TO 12 ONLY) 9:00AM TO 3:00PM – In age-appropriate groups, students will rotate throughout the day to learn basic skills and safety in set construction, lighting, sound and painting from a professional set carpenter and sound technician, lighting designer and theatre electrician, and scenic artist.

ALSO ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28: JUNIOR BARNSTORMERS (GRADES K TO 5 ONLY) 9:00AM TO 2:00PM – In age-appropriate groups, students will rotate throughout the day between specialized instructors for a fun and active day of music, acting, movement and theatre games.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29: WOCKA-WOCKA WEDNESDAY (GRADES 4 TO 12); 9:00AM TO 3:00PM - In age-appropriate groups, students will rotate throughout the day between a staff of working, professional comic and stage artists in three essential forms of comedy: improv, sketch comedy and slapstick.

All students grade 6 to 12 must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. (Fully vaccinated means that the student must have had their second dose of an FDA or WHO approved two dose COVID-19 vaccine, OR have had their single dose of an FDA or WHO approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the start of the class.) Because those groups will consist of fully vaccinated students, those students may remove masks in the classrooms IF they so choose.

All classes take place at Curtain Call, The Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Avenue in Stamford, CT, with two professional stages, three studio classrooms and an equipped scene shop. Students should bring a lunch. While classes are indoors, we advise students to dress warmly (in layers) and comfortably in clothing in which they can move well. Please wear sneakers. NO FLIP-FLOPS, SANDALS, OPEN-TOED SHOES, CROCS OR HEELYS. You may bring dance shoes for our Musical Monday and Junior Barnstormers to change into if you have them. For our Techie Tuesday, all students must wear sneakers or a work boot – something that encloses the foot. Techie Tuesday students in anything other than a sneaker or work boot will not be permitted to participate in any hands-on work in the classroom.

Registration: each day is $100 (Register for each additional day at 10% off! Sibling discounts available of 20% off each additional child or teen!)

For more information, visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/july-in-christmas-workshops-for-kids-and-teens/ or call 203-329-8207 (and dial 2 when prompted).