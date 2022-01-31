Curtain Call's Winter 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes

For over thirty years, Curtain Call, Inc. (Stamford's longest-running and only non-profit, theatre producing company) has provided year-round, theatre arts classes for young and old. Our eight-week session of winter classes begin January 18, 2022 in acting for the stage, TV and film acting, musical theatre, improv and comedy, Broadway tap AND MORE for grades K to 12 and adults. These classes help provide not only a strong foundation in performance skills, but also self-confidence, presentation and speaking skills, social skills and teamwork. Scholarships of up to 50% off the tuition rate for families in need. Discounts available for siblings. For more information, visit www.curtaincallinc.com for more information, COVID-19 guidelines and to register, or you may call 203-329-8207 or email brian@curtaincallinc.com. Early registration discounts of 10% off all eight-week registrations available now thru January 1, 2022 (not to be combined with any other offer). ACT NOW TO ACT OUT!!!