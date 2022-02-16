Event calendar brought to you by

Curtain Call's Winter 2022 Dramatic Arts Classes

Curtain Call, Inc.

1349 Newfield Avenue
 Stamford, CT 06905
United States

For over thirty years, Curtain Call, Inc. (Stamford's longest-running and only non-profit, theatre producing company) has provided year-round, theatre arts classes for young and old. Our eight-week session of winter classes begin January 18, 2022 in acting for the stage, TV and film acting, musical theatre, improv and comedy, Broadway tap AND MORE for grades K to 12 and adults. These classes help provide not only a strong foundation in performance skills, but also self-confidence, presentation and speaking skills, social skills and teamwork. Scholarships of up to 50% off the tuition rate for families in need. Discounts available for siblings. For more information, visit www.curtaincallinc.com for more information, COVID-19 guidelines and to register, or you may call 203-329-8207 or email brian@curtaincallinc.com. Early registration discounts of 10% off all eight-week registrations available now thru January 1, 2022 (not to be combined with any other offer). ACT NOW TO ACT OUT!!!

Wednesday, 16 February, 2022

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Brian Bianco

Phone: 203-329-8207
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

See our website for details.

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.