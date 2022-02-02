Untermyer Gardens: Past, Present and Future

Timothy Tilghman, horticulturalist and head gardener at Untermyer Gardens, will introduce us to this garden and public park in Yonkers, NY. In 1899 Samuel Untermyer purchased the Greystone estate, transforming the gardens and greenhouses into some of the most celebrated gardens in America. Designed by the Beaux Arts architect William Welles Bosworth around 1915, the gardens sprawled over 150 acres overlooking the Hudson River. Come learn about the restoration of 43 acres of this treasure and how it is being cared for today by the Untermyer Gardens Conservancy.

We’ll touch on the history of Untermyer Gardens, then present a virtual tour of the completed historical restorations, the upcoming historical restorations and finally the non-historic creations we plan to execute.



