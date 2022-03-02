Uprooted: A Gardener Reflects on Beginning Again
Page will describe leaving a beloved garden after 34 years, finding a new home in the northwest corner of Connecticut, and falling in love with its land.
Page has been gardening passionately since her early twenties, and writing about gardening, as well as designing gardens for others, for the last three decades. She has written eight books and edited another. Most of her books concentrate on aspects of garden design such as creating gardens that reflect their settings (Gardens in the Spirit of Place and Breaking Ground) or planning gardens as extensions of our homes (Inside Out), in each case illustrated by exceptional examples around America.
Event Date: Thursday, March 2, 2022
Even Time: 11:00AM - 12:30PM
Price: $50
Contact Email: info@greenwichbotanicalcenter.org
Contact Phone: (203) 869-9242
Event Page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/product/uprooted-a-gardener-reflects-on-beginning-again/
