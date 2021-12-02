Virtual Lecture: The Origins of Norwalk, Ohio and the Firelands - Connecting Norwalk, CT and Norwalk, OH

The Origins of Norwalk, Ohio and the Firelands



Connecting Norwalk, CT to Norwalk, Ohio!



Join the Norwalk Historical Society in Norwalk, CT via Zoom on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00pm for the virtual lecture, "The Origins of Norwalk, Ohio and the Firelands" with guest presenter Henry Timman, Historian for Huron County and Norwalk, Ohio.



Free event but registration required. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-origins-of-norwalk-ohio-and-the-firelands-tickets-211906978477

Consider making a donation to the Norwalk Historical Society when registering.



Norwalk, Danbury, Fairfield, Groton, Litchfield, New Haven and New London are all towns and cities in Connecticut and Ohio. Just a coincidence...not at all. These towns are all located in an area of Ohio known as the Firelands and have a connection to the Revolutionary War. Henry Timman, historian for Huron County and Norwalk, Ohio, will explore the history behind Norwalk, Ohio - its legal origins as a part of the Firelands, the physical origins and settlement of this frontier village and how it grew into a city through the several phases of its development in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The towns that make up the Firelands were part of what was once known as the Connecticut Western Reserve. The lecture will conclude with a question and answer session.



This program is in conjunction with the Norwalk Historical Society’s new exhibit, “Norwalk’s Changing Communities – 13,000BC – 1835”, which was funded in part by grants from Connecticut Humanities and the City of Norwalk Historical Commission.



The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Henry Timman was born in 1943 in the Blue Fly neighborhood in Norwalk township, Ohio about three miles east of Norwalk city, and had a life-long interest in local history and genealogy. His weekly columns of local history have appeared in area newspapers since 1972 and more than half have been published in book form with indexes. Henry had charge of Huron County's Library of Historical Records for more than forty years. Since high school he's done professional historical and genealogical research for others and enjoyed a long career as a lecturer on both subjects. To keep the wolf from the door, Henry was an announcer at the local radio station and then chief deputy of the Huron County Probate Court, now retired. He spent two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and next September Henry and his wife Marty will mark their 50th wedding anniversary.



Image Credit: Sterling Library, Yale University, New Haven, CT