The SoNo Collection Holiday Cheer

CAMP at The SoNo Collection

100 N Water St
# 3850
 Norwalk, CT 06854
USA

Holiday Cheer is being spread throughout Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space. The SoNo Collection celebrates the holiday season with a variety of FREE festive activities and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

MUSIC - Spend a day at the festive and beautifully decorated SoNo Collection and enjoy live performances by the Norwalk Symphony, in addition to DJ mixed holiday tunes.

STILT WALKERS – Your favorite holiday characters  - larger than life!

LETTERS TO SANTA will be collected at the Holiday Greenwall Mailbox (Bloomingdales entrance) November 26-November 28. Come with your letter in-hand or write your letter and wish list when you arrive.

SELFIES WITH SANTA - The holidays wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the North Pole and a photo with Santa himself. With a little help from Mrs. Claus, capturing magical moments with the Big Guy is easier than ever — all you need is your phone or a camera! Take your own photos with Santa for FREE for a festive photoshoot. Level 3 near CAMP.

Friday–Sunday, 12 PM–4 PM, 5 PM–7 PM

November 26–December 20

The breathtaking HOLIDAY BELLS GROVE™ is back again this year! Unlock a symphony of music and light as you walk and play among the Holiday Bells Grove™ where your movements will ring the bells and illuminate the lights. Be a part of the magic! Located in The People's United Magnificent Room, Level 2.

HO HO SONO: Produced by the always fun and imaginative team from the Norwalk Conservatory, Ho Ho SoNo is an exciting interactive holiday event featuring 7 activations to be enjoyed at your leisure. From ornament making and cookie decorating to learning the game of dreidel, these fun family activities will ignite your holiday spirit!

December 10-12, 17-24, and Dec 26. Tickets: Adults $20, Kids $15 (under 2, Free)

Tickets: https://www.thenorwalkconservatory.org/ho-ho-sono 

Tuesday, 21 December, 2021

