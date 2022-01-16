Bubblemania
Back by “pop”ular demand! Featuring Casey Carle, comic bubble artist, who has “burst” onto stages across the world…with a flair for showmanship and infectious energy for bubbling – from the intricate to the massive.
Come see beauty, wonder, and fun as Casey Carle returns to The Palace Theatre in his amazing one-man show combining spontaneous comedy, jazzy music, and brilliant bubbling. Among the many featured skills are fantastic fog-filled bubble sculptures, a cube bubble, funky foam, bubble ping-pong, trapping an audience member (or two?) inside a gigantic soap bubble, and thousands of bubbles filling the stage.
Amazement and amusement for ages 5 through 95.
Sunday, 16 January, 2022
