Featuring all his biggest hits including Bad, Billie Jean, Beat It, Dangerous, Smooth Criminal, Black & White, I Want You Back, and many others. Relive the energy, excitement, spectacle, and pure joy of this legendary superstar and his music. Witness the awesome sound, lighting, and effects. Feel the energy from the MJ LIVE band and mega talented MJ LIVE dancers. Sing along to some of the greatest hits of all time.