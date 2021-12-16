Tweet Retain and Attract with Voluntary Benefits

Join our educational webinar as we discuss the topic of employee financial wellness. Financial wellness in the workplace is the overall goal of any benefits package, learn how adding voluntary benefits to your package can make a big impact on your attraction and retention efforts. Topics we will cover: • The Power of Voluntary Benefits • The Power of Executive Benefits • Benefit Implementation • Next Steps Speakers: Ben Soccodato CFP®, ChFC®, RICP®, CExP™, ChSNC®, AIF®

Chris Kampitsis CFP®, ChFC®, RICP®, CExP™, CFBS®, AIF® To register, please visit: Free Webinar (skgbarnum.com)

