Greenwich Symphony Orchestra with Conductor Mélisse Brunet
On Saturday, January 8 at 7:30pm and Sunday, January 9 at 3:00pm, Greenwich Symphony Orchestra will perform its third concert of the season with Conductor Mélisse Brunet on the podium. Dr. Brunet, Greenwich Symphony Orchestra’s only female candidate, began her career in France and is now recognized as one of the world’s top female conductors.
The concert program includes Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman by Joan Tower, Symphonie Espanole by Lalo and Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7 with William Hagen as guest soloist.
The concert will take place at the Performing Arts Center at Greenwich High School. Adult tickets are $40, students $10. Call 203-869-2664 or go online at greenwichsymphony.org for more information.
Sunday, 09 January, 2022
