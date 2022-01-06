Job Fair
Job Fair
STAR, Inc.
182 Wolfpit Avenue, Norwalk CT
Day Services, Residential and Job Coaching supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.
All shifts
If you are a person who loves people and who is upbeat, flexible, empathetic, patient, reliable, and kind...this might be your perfect new job!
Free training provided.
No previous experience necessary.
Tuition reimbursement program
for advanced learning.
Thursday, 06 January, 2022
Contact:Louise Casinelli Ryon
Phone: 2034518166
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.