Job Fair

STAR, Inc.

182 Wolfpit Avenue, Norwalk CT

Day Services, Residential and Job Coaching supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.

All shifts

If you are a person who loves people and who is upbeat, flexible, empathetic, patient, reliable, and kind...this might be your perfect new job!
Free training provided.
No previous experience necessary.
Tuition reimbursement program
for advanced learning.

Thursday, 06 January, 2022

Contact:

Louise Casinelli Ryon

Phone: 2034518166

