Event calendar brought to you by

6th Annual Comedy Night

Vazzano's Four Season

337 Kenyon Street
 Stratford, CT 06615
United States

Homes for the Brave is delighted to be hosting an evening of comedy at their 6th Annual “For Veterans, by Veterans Comedy Night”.  This lively event will take place on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford, CT. Doors open at 6:00 PM and the comedy show begins at 8:00 PM. The evening includes dinner, cash bar, comedy show, and a 50/50 raffle. Individual tickets are $75 each and a table for 10 is $750. Don’t miss this fun-filled evening! Register today at: homesforthebrave.org/comedy. All proceeds from this event will benefit Homes for the Brave and the Veterans that they serve.  

Friday, 08 April, 2022

Contact:

Mary Elizabeth Allbert

Phone: 2033380669
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

75.00

RSVP:


0 of 300 Spaces Requested

RSVP For This Event By 03/31/2022

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.