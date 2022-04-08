6th Annual Comedy Night

Homes for the Brave is delighted to be hosting an evening of comedy at their 6th Annual “For Veterans, by Veterans Comedy Night”. This lively event will take place on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford, CT. Doors open at 6:00 PM and the comedy show begins at 8:00 PM. The evening includes dinner, cash bar, comedy show, and a 50/50 raffle. Individual tickets are $75 each and a table for 10 is $750. Don’t miss this fun-filled evening! Register today at: homesforthebrave.org/comedy. All proceeds from this event will benefit Homes for the Brave and the Veterans that they serve.