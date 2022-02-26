Greenwich Symphony Orchestra with Conductor Joshua Gersen

On Saturday, February 26 at 7:30pm and Sunday, February 27 at 3:00pm, Greenwich Symphony Orchestra will perform its third concert of its conductor search season with Conductor Joshua Gersen on the podium. Also a composer, Mr. Gersen has held positions as Music Director of New York Youth Symphony, Principal Conductor of the Ojai Music Festival, and Assistant Conductor of the New York Philharmonic.

The concert program includes The Golden Palace from Sun Warrior by Eleanor Alberga, Piano Concerto No.2 by Rachmaninoff with Sara Davis Buechner as guest soloist and Enigma Variations by Elgar.

The concert will take place at the Performing Arts Center at Greenwich High School. Adult tickets are $40, students $10. Proof of vaccination required at entrance. Call 203-869-2664 or go online at greenwichsymphony.org for more information.

Tickets: https://www.greenwichsymphony.org