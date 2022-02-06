Have a fun-filled evening of bingo from the comfort of your home! Homes for the Brave is pleased to be hosting Virtual Bingo for the Brave on Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 7:00pm – 9:00pm. Included in each $25 bingo card is a Zoom login for one device (computer, tablet, or phone) and enough cards for six rounds of bingo. Players may purchase more cards at a discounted cost. Each round, players will be eligible to win a $25 gift card! Instructions and the Zoom link will be emailed prior to the event. To register please call Mea Allbert at 203-338-0669 or visit: homesforthebrave.org/bingo