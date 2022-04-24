ARI of Connecticut, Inc. 16th Annual Walk for Independence

The ARI 16th Annual Walk for Independence will take place on Sun, Apr 24 at Cove Island Park. This fundraiser will benefit programs at ARI that support people with developmental disabilities. The event will include activities including games, clowns, a warm up with music, & more as we gather together for the first in person walk since 2019. We will adhere to the health guidelines as we enjoy a stroll around Cove Island Park. There is no registration fee; however, we ask for a donation of $50 to receive a tee shirt. Sponsorship opportunities range from $2,500 (Race Sponsor) to $150 (Team Sponsor). For more information visit www.arict.org.