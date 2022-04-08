Homes for the Brave presents a lively and memorable night out at the 6th Annual “For Veterans by Veterans” Comedy Night, hosted at Vazzano’s Four Seasons on Friday, April 8th. The evening features a dinner, door prize, 50/50 raffle, and a hilarious lineup of professional comics, all of whom are U.S. Military Veterans. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 8pm. Proceeds raised from the event will fund programs and services that assist Connecticut’s Veterans struggling with homelessness gain the foundation they need to get back on their feet and achieve their personal goals. Get your tickets today - visit homesforthebrave.org/comedy or call 203-338-0669.